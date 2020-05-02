New COVID-19 cases held relatively steady in south central Minnesota on Friday, the state reported on Saturday.
Regional hotspot Martin County added three new positive cases for a total of 114, including four deaths.
Blue Earth County added two cases for a total of 41, with no deaths.
Faribault County added one case for a total of six cases and no deaths. Waseca County added one confirmed case for a total of five and has had no deaths.
Brown County held steady Friday with eight confirmed cases and one death. Le Sueur (25 cases) also added no new cases Friday, nor did Nicollet County which has had 13 cases and has had two deaths. Sibley County held steady and has had just two confirmed cases and no deaths. Watonwan County held steady at 14 cases and no deaths.
Minnesota reported 24 more COVID-19 deaths and about 500 more confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The confirmed death toll in the state since the start of the pandemic is now 395, with 6,228 confirmed cases as the state has ramped up testing.
The big jump in cases confirmed in the past few days, driven by the testing increase, pushed down the percentage of people who’ve recovered from the disease, to around 40 percent. Prior to this week, recoveries had been running about half of total cases.
As restrictions relax and testing ramps up, health leaders said Minnesotans should expect to see the COVID-19 outbreak widen, but they expressed confidence that Minnesota’s health care system was prepared to deal with an expected surge of cases and hospitalizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.