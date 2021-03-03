MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 49 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a jump from Tuesday's lower total.
Wednesdays typically have more new cases than the first two days of the workweek due to reporting lags from the weekend. This week has followed the familiar pattern.
Area counties again reported no new COVID deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The regional pandemic death toll remains at 212.
The health department reported 17 more COVID deaths statewide Wednesday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 6,507.
Blue Earth County had the most new cases in south-central Minnesota with 19. Seven other counties had between two and six cases.
Only Sibley County didn't have any newly confirmed cases.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 19
- Waseca County — 6
- Nicollet County — 5
- Brown County — 5
- Le Sueur County — 4
- Faribault County — 4
- Martin County — 4
- Watonwan County — 2
Statewide, the health department reported about 32,000 new COVID vaccinations in Minnesota, nearly twice the number from last Wednesday. The seven-day trend is running at nearly 39,000 vaccinations a day now, the highest it’s been since vaccinations began in late December.
State public health leaders have said for weeks that they’d be ready to ramp up vaccinations when they got more supply. With the federal government now promising enough vaccine to inoculate every adult American by the end of May — two months earlier than expected — the table seems set.
About 16.7% of Minnesotans age 16 and older — more than 928,000 people — had received at least one dose as of Wednesday’s health department update, with about 8.7% completely vaccinated.
South-central Minnesota is running just behind the statewide percentage for first doses. About 16.5% of area residents received at least one dose as of Wednesday's update, equaling out to 38,393 people in total.
The second dose tally for the area is further behind the statewide progress. A total of 18,084 area residents received both doses, or 7.8% of the population.
The inoculation picture in the state brightened with the addition of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot. More than 45,000 doses of the newly approved vaccine should be distributed in Minnesota this week.
Kris Ehresmann, state infectious disease director, said the new vaccine is a "game-changer," during a briefing with reporters Tuesday.
Minnesota currently ranks 16th among states in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.