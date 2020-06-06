MANKATO — The Mankato area has 10 more COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday.
Statewide, there were 22 newly reported fatalities — bringing the toll to 1,170 in Minnesota since the pandemic began. An additional 11 deaths are listed as probable but not confirmed by testing.
Statewide testing per day topped 10,000 for the third state day, and 526 new cases were discovered. That brings the cumulative total to 27,501 Minnesotans who have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, 22,253 of whom have recovered to the point that they no longer need isolation.
COVID-related hospitalizations continued to fall. The number of people hospitalized but not needing to be in an intensive care unit was 267 in Saturday's report — 97 fewer than the peak on May 28. Another 206 COVID-19 patients are in ICUs compared to a high-point of 263 on May 30.
The relative plateau in new cases and deaths, along with the decline in hospitalizations, comes as a variety of Minnesota businesses and organizations prepare to reopen or expand operations after Gov. Tim Walz announed Friday a further easing of restrictions put in place to quell the pandemic.
New cases in south-central Minnesota were reported in Blue Earth, Faribault, Le Sueur and Nicollet counties (one case apiece) and in Martin, Waseca and Watonwan (two apiece.) Brown and Sibley counties had no new cases. That brings the regional total to 593, the majority of which have recovered.
Three counties just to the east of The Free Press coverage area, by contrast, continue to see a much higher incidence of COVID-19. Freeborn County had 11 new cases to reach 170 total, Steele added one to reach 171 and Rice County had 40 additional cases to reach 565.
Those three I-35 corridor counties have now seen 906 total cases. Le Sueur, Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, which happen to nearly match those counties in population, have had a combined 288 cases.
