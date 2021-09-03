MANKATO — Area counties combined for a 10% rise in new COVID-19 cases this week, about the same percentage increase as last week.
The counties had 560 newly confirmed cases between Aug. 28-Sept. 3, up from 507 between Aug. 21-27, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The latter total was an 11% rise from the week before.
While new case counts still rose, the slower pace was an improvement compared to the 77% and 48% increases from earlier in August.
Friday's health department update also included five more COVID-19 deaths statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,844.
Blue Earth County's slight decline in new cases ended a run of four straight weeks with rises. It went from having 144 new cases between Aug. 21-27 to 140 between Aug. 28-Sept. 3.
Watonwan and Sibley were the two other area counties with a decline in new cases this week. Watonwan County went from 33 to 23, while Sibley County went from 56 to 41.
The six other counties had more cases this week compared to the week before. The biggest uptick was in Le Sueur County, which rose by 57.4% from 47 to 74.
Waseca County also had a sizable jump. Its weekly case total rose by 40% from 60 to 84.
Nicollet, Brown, Faribault and Martin counties were the other counties with rises. Nicollet County's total rose by 12.3% from 57 to 64.
All nine counties remain within high transmission range in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's tracking data. Residents within high transmission areas are encouraged to wear face coverings indoors as a way to limit further spread.
A total of 110 new cases confirmed Friday contributed to this week's rise. Waseca County had 22 of the new cases, while Le Sueur County had 18.
Every county in the region had at least five new cases confirmed Friday.
The full list of new cases by county include:
- Waseca County — 22
- Le Sueur County — 18
- Blue Earth County — 15
- Nicollet County — 15
- Brown County — 10
- Sibley County — 10
- Faribault County — 9
- Martin County — 6
- Watonwan County — 5
