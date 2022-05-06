MANKATO — While south-central Minnesota had its seventh straight week of rising COVID-19 cases levels, the rate of growth is slowing down.
Area counties combined for 234 newly confirmed cases between April 30-May 6, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health, a 4% increase from the previous week.
The percentage increase in cases has gotten smaller over the last two weeks, suggesting the region's latest wave of COVID-19 may have peaked.
Confirmed case counts underestimate community spread due to at-home tests not being included. The measure is still helpful in determining whether cases are trending up or down, however, along with data from wastewater plants in south-central Minnesota.
The University of Minnesota tracks coronavirus levels in wastewater as part of a surveillance study. The most recent data from five wastewater treatments plants in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur and McLeod counties showed weekly virus loads increased by 50% in the region, according to the APM Research Lab.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on the rise statewide, although the upturn isn't approaching the surges seen in late 2021 and early 2022. More encouragingly, intensive care unit hospitalization levels remain flat.
All together, said local COVID-19 data analyst Derek J. Wingert, this week's metrics offered a clearer picture of slowed down case growth statewide.
"We’re not getting worse and in some cases there are small decreases,” he said. “All things considered, there’s a really positive break in the trends."
Deaths from COVID-19 continue to be scarce in south-central Minnesota this spring. Area counties haven't had a newly confirmed COVID-19 death since May began.
Minnesota had four more COVID-19 fatalities confirmed statewide Friday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 12,525.
The Minnesotans who died ranged in age from a 45- to 49-year-old in Ramsey County to a 90- to 94-year-old in the same county.
This week's slight uptick in new cases was fueled by counties other than Blue Earth. Blue Earth County had a 43% decline in cases, the only drop among the nine area counties.
Eight other area counties had case increases ranging from 21% in Nicollet County to 157% in Faribault County. Big swings in percentage increases or decreases are more common when case levels are lower.
