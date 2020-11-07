The number of regional COVID-19 cases reported Saturday reached an all-time high but there were no local deaths.
Statewide numbers meanwhile dipped slightly after setting records Friday.
Across The Free Press nine-county coverage area, 244 confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases were recorded Saturday. It's the first time the region topped 200 in a single day.
A new record also was set in Blue Earth County Saturday with 88 new cases. All but one county in the region had numbers in the double digits.
The totals by county were:
• Brown County: 35
• Nicollet County: 34
• Le Sueur County: 32
• Sibley County: 22
• Martin County: 11
• Waseca County: 10
• Faribault County: 10
• Watonwan County: Two
Across Minnesota, the Department of Health reported 4,447 confirmed and 200 probable cases Saturday. That's down from a peak of 5,454 on Friday and ending a four-day streak of new records.
Of the 34 new deaths, the youngest was a person in their upper 50s and 21 were age 80 or over.
State officials say the surge in cases and deaths is being driven by Minnesotans gathering socially with family and friends.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Friday faced repeated questions from reporters about whether the increasingly dire situation of skyrocketing cases, hospitalizations and deaths would compel Gov. Tim Walz to reimpose more restrictions on daily life similar to what Minnesota went through in the spring.
“If Minnesotans were following the guidelines that currently exist, we wouldn’t need further dial backs,” she said. “We just need to keep getting that message out.”
Malcom and Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, on Friday implored Minnesotans to wear masks in public spaces, socially distance, stay home if you're sick and take other measures to stop the spread.
