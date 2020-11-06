MANKATO — A week of skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in south-central Minnesota ended with another new daily record Friday and two more confirmed deaths.
New data showed the area's weekly positivity rate spiked up to 8.4% Thursday. For the week ending Friday, counties combined for 802 new cases compared to 426 the week before, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
It's an 88% increase in weekly cases and the highest total in any week during the pandemic so far.
Blue Earth County's 256 new cases this week were the most in south-central Minnesota. It had 116 cases the week before.
Brown County's case spike was even more dramatic. After having 49 new cases in the week of Oct. 24-30, it had 135 between Oct. 31-Nov. 6.
Most other counties followed similar patterns. Nicollet and Le Sueur counties each had 103 new cases, after having 69 and 57 the week prior, respectively.
Nicollet County also had two more COVID deaths confirmed Friday, bringing its pandemic death toll to 20 and the area's overall toll to 72. The residents were in their early 70s and mid-to-late 80s, according to the health department.
Waseca, Watonwan, Sibley and Martin counties all had smaller increases in raw case numbers, although their percent increases were fairly steep still.
Only Faribault County didn't have a sizable increase in new cases among south-central Minnesota counties. Faribault County had 37 cases each of the last two weeks and was also the only county in the area to have a dip in its positivity rate.
As for new cases confirmed on Friday alone, the counties combined for a record-high 188. The cases put a new peak on a week with already sky-high numbers.
The full list of new cases in area counties Friday:
- Blue Earth County — 56
- Brown County — 38
- Nicollet County — 24
- Le Sueur County — 22
- Martin County — 16
- Waseca County — 12
- Faribault County — 10
- Sibley County — Eight
- Watonwan County — Two
The Nicollet County residents were among 36 Minnesotans who died of COVID. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 2,591.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.