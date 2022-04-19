MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had a slight decline in new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The region combined for 48 newly confirmed cases, down from 53 one week ago, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
Cases have otherwise been on the rise in recent weeks, but the streak could end if the rest of this week matches Tuesday's slight decrease.
Tuesdays generally have higher case counts than other days due to delays in confirming tests over weekends. Of the 48 confirmed cases in the region, Blue Earth County had 21 of them.
Area counties had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, after having one in Faribault County on Monday. The death was the first from COVID-19 in the region since April began.
Statewide, there were four more COVID-19 deaths. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 12,472.
The deaths occurred in residents ranging in age between 40-44 years old in Ramsey County to 85-89, also in Ramsey County. The other two fatalities were in Beltrami and St. Louis county residents.
Monthly COVID-19 death tolls for the region are as follows so far in 2022:
• January — 30
• February — 29
• March — 18
• April — 1 (through 19 days)
