MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools had a slight decrease in new COVID-19 cases among students and staff this week.
The school district reported 15 new cases between April 29 and May 5, down from 18 between April 22-28. Another 79 students and staff were quarantining due to a close contact with a confirmed cases this week, down from 140 the week before.
In all, the school district has had 530 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Sept. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.