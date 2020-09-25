MANKATO — A high COVID-19 positivity rate led south-central Minnesota to a sharp uptick in confirmed cases over the last week.
Testing was up in the region over roughly the same period, although the rate of positives far outpaced the testing uptick.
Spikes in Waseca and Martin counties accounted for most of the region's jump in cases during the week.
The region's nine counties combined for 548 newly confirmed cases this week, compared to 305 the week before. Of the 243 additional cases this week, 200 of them were in Waseca or Martin counties.
Waseca County's total for weekly cases rose from 60 to 192. The outbreak at Waseca's federal prison for women is responsible for many of the cases, and free testing on Wednesday and Thursday may also be contributing to the higher numbers.
Martin County's total for new cases rose from 36 to 104 week to week. A funeral earlier in September has been linked to dozens of cases there.
Blue Earth County also had a jump in cases, growing from 88 last week to 120 this week. The county's positivity rate remained level over about the same time period, however, so the rise appears to be due to more testing.
Nicollet, Sibley and Faribault counties all had more cases during the week as well. Le Sueur, Brown and Watonwan counties were the only ones in the region to have lower or equal totals for new COVID cases this week.
As for new cases confirmed Friday, the region combined for 83. The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — 29
- Martin County — 22
- Le Sueur County — Eight
- Nicollet County — Seven
- Faribault County — Five
- Sibley County — Four
- Watonwan County — Four
- Waseca County — Two
- Brown County — Two
As cases continue to rise at discouraging rates in south-central Minnesota and elsewhere in the state, the Minnesota Department of Health canceled a federally led project looking into how the coronavirus spreads because of racism and implied threats directed at public health workers.
The health department partnered with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on door-to-door, voluntary COVID testing and questionnaires in select neighborhoods across the state. Known as "CASPER," the project was a standard tool used during pandemics or after natural disasters and would've helped the health department learn more about community transmission.
State health officials reported health workers were met with hostility, including by a group of men who made implied threats in southeastern Minnesota. The three men reportedly confronted three health workers who were attempting to visit a home.
“Three men got out and one of them had a holstered gun with his hand on it, and the team felt the intent was to intimidate and scare them,” said Stephanie Yendell, a senior epidemiology supervisor with the health department.
Other health workers reported being subjected to racist slurs while on the job.
“We had one Latina team member who told us that she was called this one particular epithet more times in the last week than she had in her entire life before that," Yendell said.
Health worker teams were recently out in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Waseca and Le Sueur counties as well as other nearby counties.
On top of the hostility in person, misinformation about the project was rampant online. Skepticism toward standard pandemic response tools and recommendations could help explain why the U.S. has performed so much worse in its COVID-19 response than other countries.
The U.S. recently surpassed 200,000 COVID deaths during the pandemic. Minnesota will likely reach 2,000 COVID deaths during the weekend.
Statewide, six more COVID deaths reported Friday brought the state's death toll to 1,994. None was in south-central Minnesota, where death counts have stayed level after a sharp rise earlier in September.
