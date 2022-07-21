MANKATO — South-central Minnesota is in a holding pattern when it comes to COVID-19.
The latest data from state and federal reports showed weekly case counts were level and deaths were scarce in the nine-county region. Hospitalizations are about level as well, although the Minnesota Department of Health reported a recent cluster in Nicollet County.
Taken together, the current pandemic metrics are much better than the surges in January but worse than a year ago.
Nine area counties combined for 284 new cases between July 10-16, according to health department data, a 3% decline from the previous week. They combined for 51 cases during the same date range in 2021.
Four of the nine counties had an uptick in cases this week, including Blue Earth County going from 79 to 96 new cases. Waseca, Watonwan and Sibley counties joined Blue Earth in having upswings.
The five other area counties had fewer cases this week, led by a decline in Nicollet County from 55 to 33.
Nicollet County had a bump in hospitalizations during the most recent week. The count grew from only one over a three-week period between June 19-July 9 to six between July 10-16, according to health department data.
No other counties in the south-central region had COVID-19 hospitalizations during the latest reporting week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are up statewide compared to a year ago, while the more serious intensive care unit cases are about the same. Deaths from COVID-19 were low in July 2021 and continue to be this month.
Because hospitalization levels are low compared to previous times during the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers most of the region to have low COVID-19 "community levels." Brown and Faribault counties have medium levels compared to their counterparts.
The CDC's community levels are calculated using case rates and a mix of hospitalization measures. Solely looking at community transmission, in contrast, puts all of south-central Minnesota and just about every county in Minnesota in high-risk territory.
The BA.5 omicron variant accounted for 78% of the samples sequenced in a six-state region including Minnesota between July 10-16, according to CDC data. BA.5 is the dominant strain nationwide and is thought to be particularly effective at evading waning immune protections from vaccines and/or prior infection.
Another data source from Mayo Clinic projects case rates to noticeably worsen in Blue Earth, Brown, Waseca and Martin counties over the next 14 days. Brown County in particular shows up as a hotspot on Mayo Clinic's map.
