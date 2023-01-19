Stock COVID 3

The Minnesota Department of Health's testing lab handles samples of COVID-19.

 Courtesy Minnesota Department of Health

MANKATO — Area counties had their lowest combined weekly total of COVID-19 cases since March, despite two new fatalities from the illness.

The nine area counties had 109 newly confirmed cases between Jan. 8-14, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. It was a 7.6% decrease from the previous week, and the lowest weekly total since the 95 between March 26-April 1. 

A year ago the counties combined for 1,718 new cases between Jan. 8-14. This winter has been far more mild in comparison. 

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 also remain low. Area counties combined for nine last week, the lowest total since Aug. 28-Sept. 3.

The illness remains more deadly than influenza, however. The two newly confirmed fatalities in the region occurred in Waseca and Faribault counties, bringing south-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 568. 

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video