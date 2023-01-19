MANKATO — Area counties had their lowest combined weekly total of COVID-19 cases since March, despite two new fatalities from the illness.
The nine area counties had 109 newly confirmed cases between Jan. 8-14, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. It was a 7.6% decrease from the previous week, and the lowest weekly total since the 95 between March 26-April 1.
A year ago the counties combined for 1,718 new cases between Jan. 8-14. This winter has been far more mild in comparison.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 also remain low. Area counties combined for nine last week, the lowest total since Aug. 28-Sept. 3.
The illness remains more deadly than influenza, however. The two newly confirmed fatalities in the region occurred in Waseca and Faribault counties, bringing south-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 568.
