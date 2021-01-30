There were no additional COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday in the nine-county area and new case numbers remained low.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 46 new cases in the region, up from 34 new cases reported Friday.
Statewide, there were 933 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Saturday and 19 new deaths.
New case numbers in the local region:
• Blue Earth County — 10
• Brown County — 5
• Faribault County —6
• Le Sueur County — 9
• Martin County — 0
• Nicollet County — 7
• Sibley County — 1
• Waseca County — 7
• Watonwan County — 1
