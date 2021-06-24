MANKATO — Area counties combined for seven new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the 26th straight day with fewer than 10 new cases in the south-central region.
Faribault County accounted for three of the seven new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Waseca County had two, while Le Sueur and Sibley counties had one each.
No south-central counties had new COVID-19 deaths, but there were six more statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,561.
Underscoring how low case counts have been lately, south-central Minnesota's positivity rate remained at a record low over the last week. This week's rate of positive tests in area counties held steady at 0.8%.
Positivity rates at or below 5% are considered encouraging. The region's positivity rate hasn't been above 2% since late May and hasn't been above 5% since early May.
This story will be updated.
