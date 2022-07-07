MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 case totals have declined in three straight weeks, according to the state health department's latest update.
The Minnesota Department of Health switched from weekday updates to weekly updates last week. The change includes updated weekly totals dating back to May 29.
The nine area counties combined for 241 new cases between June 26-July 2, a 4.4% decrease from the previous week.
It was a less pronounced decline than the 13% drop from June 12-18 to June 19-25. This week's smaller decline may indicate case counts are bottoming out. The next reporting week will include the July 4 holiday, however, and holidays typically lead to more unpredictability in COVID-19 trends.
Of the nine south-central counties, six saw case counts dip between June 19-June 25 and June 26-July 2. Blue Earth County was among them, dropping from 95 to 73 new cases.
One county, Martin, had 20 new cases each week. Nicollet and Brown counties, meanwhile, had upticks in new cases.
Brown County's case rate is within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's medium-risk territory, heightening the caution level for people at high risk for severe illnesses. Faribault and Martin counties are also in medium-risk territory, while all other counties in the region are currently considered low risk.
The region had no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the update. Area counties combined for seven deaths from COVID-19 in June, a slight uptick from the six in May.
