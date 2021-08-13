MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's spike in COVID-19 cases showed no signs of slowing this week, jumping up 77% from the previous week.
The nine area counties combined for 308 newly confirmed cases between Aug. 7-13, up from 174 during the previous week, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
This week's high total is about 504% higher than the weekly case total from about a month ago.
Testing levels rose in the region over the last month, but case upticks are far outpacing tests. Sequencing of tests in Minnesota and states across the country shows the more contagious delta variant is causing much of the recent uptick.
Hospitalizations jumped in Minnesota over the last month as well.
Deaths have been about steady statewide even as cases rise. Vaccines have proven to be highly effective at preventing serious COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Minnesota had six more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Friday. Vaccination statuses aren't publicly available for individual cases, but state health officials have said the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths since vaccines became available occurred in unvaccinated residents.
The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,729.
Another 64 newly confirmed cases Friday contributed to the south-central region's latest weekly spike. The region has now had four straight days with at least 60 new cases.
Blue Earth County accounted for 23 of the new cases. Waseca County had the next most with 12.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 23
- Waseca County — 12
- Faribault County — 7
- Nicollet County — 6
- Brown County — 6
- Le Sueur County — 3
- Sibley County — 3
- Watonwan County — 2
- Martin County — 2
This story will be updated.
