MANKATO — The nine south-central Minnesota counties had a 25% increase in new COVID-19 cases this week.
Area counties combined for 343 cases between June 4-10, compared to 274 during the prior week.
A backlog of tests from the week of Memorial Day may have contributed to the rise, although adjusted case rates show COVID-19 trends did worsen in several area counties.
Nicollet County, which had a 54% increase in cases, is now considered in high-risk territory in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's county-level metrics.
Blue Earth, Waseca and Watonwan counties all have medium risk levels, after much of the region was in low-risk territory throughout the spring.
The CDC recommends people in high-risk counties wear masks indoors in public and on public transportation. People with symptoms are asked to get tested, and those at high risk for severe illnesses should consider additional precautions.
This week's case count was the first rise since the week of May 14-20. Case levels had risen for more than two months straight until finally dipping last month.
If last year's case trend played out again, weekly counts would dwindle over the next month. There aren't many signs of it happening, though, as cases so far are remaining at much higher levels than they were a year ago.
Compared to the 343 cases this week, June 4-10 in 2021 had only 37 new cases regionwide. Summer 2021 was before more contagious and deadly variants emerged.
Encouragingly, south-central Minnesota didn't have any newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths this week. The region's pandemic death toll remains at 508, including three so far this month.
Minnesota’s pandemic death toll rose to 12,713, including 12 confirmed on Friday.
