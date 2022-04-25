MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's upward trend in COVID-19 cases continued Monday.
The nine-county region combined for 38 newly confirmed cases, up from 27 one week ago, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
Cases have been on a steady rise for over a month, with last week having a 46% increase compared to the prior week.
It was the biggest percentage rise in cases week over week since January. Recent case counts are underestimates of case spread due to at-home test results not counting in the official numbers.
Blue Earth County's 22 new cases were the most in the region Monday. The county had 88 total cases last week, a 29% increase from the previous week.
There were no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the region Monday. Area counties have only had one death from COVID-19 confirmed so far in April.
Since the pandemic began, area counties have combined for 497 deaths from COVID-19.
Minnesota had one new COVID-19 death statewide, bringing the state's pandemic toll to 12,493.
The Minnesotan who died lived in Dakota County and was between 85-89 years old. The person lived in a long-term care facility.
