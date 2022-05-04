MANKATO — Area counties had no new COVID-19 deaths but did see a rise in new cases Wednesday.
The nine-county region combined for 44 new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The previous Wednesday had 31 new cases.
This week remains on track for a decline in cases, which would be the first decrease in six weeks.
Deaths from the illness have been minimal in the region since April started. There were three COVID-19 deaths among area residents in April, and none so far in May.
Minnesota had three new COVID-19 deaths statewide Wednesday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 12,515.
The Minnesotans who died ranged in age from a 55- to 59-year-old in Hennepin County to a 65- to 69-year-old in Ramsey County.
Despite being one of the mildest stretches for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the illness has been severe enough to cause at least 183 fatalities statewide since March 5. The average number of fatalities caused by influenza during six-month flu seasons dating back to 2016 is 183.
There have been 800 influenza hospitalizations statewide during the 2021-2022 flu season, which started in October. COVID-19 has caused at least 800 hospitalizations statewide since April 8.
