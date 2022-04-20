MANKATO — The nine-county region's COVID-19 case count trended upward Wednesday, while the state's pandemic death toll rose by seven.
South-central Minnesota counties combined for 38 cases, double the number from one week ago, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
Cases are on track for another rise this week, which would be the fifth straight weekly uptick.
Nicollet County's 21 new cases were the most among area counties, followed by Blue Earth County's eight.
The seven confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide increased Minnesota's pandemic toll to 12,479. South-central Minnesota has had 497 since the pandemic began, but only one so far in April.
Age ranges of the deceased varied from 35-39 years old in Stearns County to 90-94 in Otter Tail County. Most of the deaths occurred in people in their 60s or younger, according to health department data.
While COVID-19 deaths have trended down in recent months, Minnesota's toll over the last month alone is equal to or higher than what some recent influenza seasons caused over roughly seven months.
Minnesota has had 95 confirmed COVID-19 deaths over the last month. The state's 2018-2019 influenza season had 95 flu deaths, while the 2015-2016 season had 76 flu deaths.
The average flu season between 2014 and 2020 caused about 242 flu deaths. Even during one of the milder stretches since the pandemic began in Minnesota, the state's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 242 since just late February.
