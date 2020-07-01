MANKATO — Blue Earth County and the surrounding region's new COVID-19 cases jumped again Wednesday.
The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed another 18 new cases in the county. Six other counties in south-central Minnesota combined for 19 new cases.
Confirmed cases in the region have skyrocketed since clusters of exposures were identified in Mankato in late June.
More encouragingly, Minnesota's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend downward. At least 125 Minnesotans with COVID-19 needed care in intensive care units Wednesday, the lowest total since May 1.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Blue Earth County rose this week, however, according to county public health data. A total of 16 Blue Earth County residents have been hospitalized since the pandemic began, up since last week.
Two Blue Earth County residents have died after contracting COVID-19 during the pandemic. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 1,445, with four new deaths confirmed Wednesday.
The full list of new cases in south-central Minnesota counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 18
- Nicollet County — Five
- Martin County — Five
- Le Sueur County — Four
- Watonwan County — Three
- Waseca County — One
- Brown County — One
