MANKATO — An ugly week of COVID-19 metrics indicated south-central Minnesota hasn't quite yet reached the peak of the omicron-driven wave.
Area counties combined for 3,486 newly confirmed cases between Jan. 22-28, about a 46% increase from the prior week, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. The prior week had a smaller percentage increase, 39%, offering hope the omicron variant's wave was slowing down.
Instead, cases rose and positivity rates skyrocketed to unprecedented levels this week.
The south-central region also had a newly confirmed death Friday, bringing January's toll to 30. The latest fatality occurred in a Martin County resident between 95-99 years old.
The person was among 43 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 11,382.
South-central Minnesota has had 449 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic. Martin County's 54 deaths from the illness give it the third-highest death rate among area counties.
The region's case and positivity rate spikes, two key metrics in tracking COVID-19 waves, appear partly related to backlogged cases from prior weeks being confirmed this week. Previous weeks had similar issues, however, giving them comparable characteristics.
More cases tend to equal more hospitalizations, a concern when hospital capacities remain tight statewide. Overall hospitalizations and intensive care unit hospitalizations dipped slightly statewide this week, a result of the Twin Cities metro area being further along in its omicron wave than the south-central region.
Area counties, along with other regions outside the metro area, started omicron case spikes after the Twin Cities did. The spike in south-central Minnesota reached its highest point yet this week, with Blue Earth County's 38% increase raising its weekly case total to 1,151.
Blue Earth County tied with Nicollet County in having the smallest percentage increase in cases among the nine area counties. Waseca County's 84% increase, bringing its weekly case total to 303, was the biggest percentage jump.
The full list of confirmed cases by county this week, along with the percentage increase compared to the previous week, includes:
• Blue Earth County — 1,151, 38%
• Nicollet County — 510, 38%
• Brown County — 361, 43%
• Le Sueur County — 306, 34%
• Martin County — 279, 56%
• Waseca County — 303, 84%
• Watonwan County — 191, 41%
• Faribault County — 232, 73%
• Sibley County — 153, 63%
