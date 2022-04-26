MANKATO — A Blue Earth County resident died of COVID-19, raising the county's pandemic toll to 99.
The county resident was between 60-64 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The person lived in a residential behavioral health setting.
South-central Minnesota has now had two confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far in April, down from 18 in March. The nine-county region's death toll from COVID-19 is 498 since the pandemic began.
The 99 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities in Blue Earth County are the highest toll among area counties. Higher population, however, gives the county the lowest death rate per 10,000 residents.
Blue Earth County's fatality was the only confirmed COVID-19 death statewide Tuesday. Minnesota's pandemic toll rose to 12,494.
COVID-19 cases have been moving upward in recent weeks, a trend that continued Tuesday. Deaths from the illness usually trend up in the weeks following elevated case levels.
Area counties combined for 67 newly confirmed cases Tuesday. It was an increase from the 48 confirmed one week ago.
Last week had a 46% uptick in new cases. It's still early, but this week is so far on track for another rise.
The health department releases new COVID-19 case counts Monday through Friday. Through two of the five reporting days, south-central Minnesota's weekly case total is already half of the prior week's total.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.