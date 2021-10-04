MANKATO — A Blue Earth County resident died of COVID-19, the region's fourth confirmed fatality from the illness in October.
The resident was between 90-94 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County has now had 52 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic. It's the highest death toll among the nine counties in south-central Minnesota, although the county's larger population means it has the lowest death rate per 10,000 residents.
The fatality was among 21 confirmed statewide Monday, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 8,191.
The vast majority of Minnesota's deaths from COVID-19 occurred in unvaccinated individuals. Data on breakthrough cases and deaths showed .006% of Minnesotans who died from COVID-19 were vaccinated as of Sept. 5.
October's four confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far put it on pace to exceed September's total. South-central Minnesota had 16 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in September, the most since March.
The region's recent uptick in deaths followed weeks of rising case counts dating back to the mid-summer. A common pattern throughout the pandemic has been for cases to rise, followed by upticks in hospitalizations in the weeks that follow, followed by higher death counts.
Area counties also combined for 217 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday. The total was a jump from the previous Monday, which had 153.
Blue Earth County's 40 new cases were the most in the region. All nine area counties had at least eight.
The full list of new cases confirmed Monday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 40
- Waseca County — 38
- Brown County — 32
- Martin County — 32
- Faribault County — 21
- Nicollet County — 19
- Le Sueur County — 18
- Watonwan County — 9
- Sibley County — 8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.