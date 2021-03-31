MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Wednesday was Blue Earth County's 39th fatality linked to the illness during the pandemic.
The resident was in their early 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The fatality was among 12 confirmed statewide Wednesday, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,848.
South-central Minnesota has had 228 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, including 16 confirmed during March.
March's death toll will end just higher than February's 15. The March total, however, could include some previously unreported deaths from earlier in the pandemic — uncovered during a state audit of a private lab.
The nine area counties also combined for 77 newly confirmed cases Wednesday. Case counts have been relatively high in the finals days of March.
Blue Earth County's 16 new cases were the most among area counties. Le Sueur and Brown counties also had more than 10.
All nine counties had at least one new case. The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 16
- Le Sueur County — 14
- Brown County — 12
- Nicollet County — 9
- Waseca County — 9
- Martin County — 6
- Sibley County — 5
- Faribault County — 5
- Watonwan County — 1
This story will be updated.
