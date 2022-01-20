Stock COVID 3

The Minnesota Department of Health's testing lab handles samples of COVID-19.

 Courtesy Minnesota Department of Health

MANKATO — A COVID-19 death in Blue Earth County was one of 78 newly confirmed fatalities from the illness statewide Thursday.

The Blue Earth County resident was between 80-84 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 11,115. The ages of the 78 latest fatalities ranged from 10-14 in Dakota County to 95-99 in Ramsey County. 

Blue Earth County has had 85 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic. It's the highest death toll in south-central Minnesota, but the county has the lowest death rate because it has by far the highest population in the region.

South-central Minnesota's nine counties have combined for 441 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. January has had 22 deaths so far, on pace for a lower monthly toll than December's 57. 

Area counties also combined for 283 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Blue Earth County's 85 cases were the most in the region. All nine counties had at least 12.

The full list of confirmed cases by county Thursday includes:

  • Blue Earth County — 85
  • Brown County — 40
  • Nicollet County — 38
  • Martin County — 35
  • Waseca County — 25
  • Le Sueur County — 17
  • Watonwan County — 16
  • Sibley County — 15
  • Faribault County — 12

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you