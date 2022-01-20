MANKATO — A COVID-19 death in Blue Earth County was one of 78 newly confirmed fatalities from the illness statewide Thursday.
The Blue Earth County resident was between 80-84 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 11,115. The ages of the 78 latest fatalities ranged from 10-14 in Dakota County to 95-99 in Ramsey County.
Blue Earth County has had 85 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic. It's the highest death toll in south-central Minnesota, but the county has the lowest death rate because it has by far the highest population in the region.
South-central Minnesota's nine counties have combined for 441 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. January has had 22 deaths so far, on pace for a lower monthly toll than December's 57.
Area counties also combined for 283 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Blue Earth County's 85 cases were the most in the region. All nine counties had at least 12.
The full list of confirmed cases by county Thursday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 85
- Brown County — 40
- Nicollet County — 38
- Martin County — 35
- Waseca County — 25
- Le Sueur County — 17
- Watonwan County — 16
- Sibley County — 15
- Faribault County — 12
