MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Monday in Blue Earth County was the region's 485th during the pandemic.
The area resident was between 75-79 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Minnesota had 18 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising the state's pandemic toll to 12,201.
Blue Earth County accounts for 97 of the south-central region's 485 pandemic fatalities. It's the highest toll among the nine area counties, but the county also has the lowest death rate due to its higher population.
Case counts remain low to start the week. Last week was the region's fifth straight with declining cases.
Area counties combined for 59 newly confirmed cases. Blue Earth County's 24 were the most, while Brown County had zero.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 24
• Watonwan County — 16
• Martin County — 7
• Waseca County — 4
• Sibley County — 3
• Nicollet County — 2
• Le Sueur County — 2
• Faribault County — 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.