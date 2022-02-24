MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Thursday in Brown County increased the south-central region's monthly death toll from the illness to 25, as case metrics otherwise continue to trend downward.
The Brown County resident was between 70-74 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Minnesota had 47 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising the state's pandemic toll to 12,066.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic toll rose to 474, with February's death rate being slightly on pace to top January's.
January finished with 30 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the nine counties. The previous three months each had at least 41.
Other COVID-19 metrics, including case totals and the rate of positive tests, keep trending downward in comparison.
One difference this week is area counties won't see quite as big of a drop in cases compared to last week, according to health department data. The week of Feb. 12-18 had 46.3% fewer cases than the prior week, while this week's total is 44.4% lower so far with one more day of cases to factor in.
Positivity rate data from this week showed a similar trend of decreases, but also signs of the decreases slowing down compared to the rapid downticks of late January and earlier in February.
South-central Minnesota also didn't have nearly the drop in positive test rates as the state had overall. The nine-county region went from 8.9% to 7.4% of tests being positive, compared to Minnesota's drop from 8.9% to 4.7%.
Positivity rates at 5% or below have long been considered encouraging metrics for case spread being under control. Two counties, Waseca and Brown, achieved the distinction in south-central Minnesota.
Three other counties, including Blue Earth County, had positivity rate increases. Blue Earth County went from 8.28% to 9.04%, which was a more gradual uptick than Sibley County's rise from 9.84% to 10.72% and Le Sueur County's rise from 7.5% to 12.4%.
Breakthrough data from this week continued to show vaccinated Minnesotans have lower rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths compared to unvaccinated Minnesotans. The disparity is especially stark for hospitalizations and deaths, and even more stark when comparing unvaccinated individuals to people who've received COVID-19 boosters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.