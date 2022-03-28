MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Monday in Brown County was the south-central region's 493rd since the pandemic began.
The fatality occurred in a resident between 75-79 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The person was among 13 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 12,382. Age ranges of the deceased varied from 35-39 in Kandiyohi County to 95-99 in Rice County.
Brown County accounts for 80 of the nine-county region's 493 deaths from COVID-19. It has the third-highest fatality rate, behind Faribault and Martin counties.
March has had a markedly lower rate of COVID-19 deaths than the five previous months. South-central Minnesota counties combined for 15 confirmed fatalities so far through 28 days, compared to an average of about 40 per month between September and February.
Area counties also combined for 11 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, continuing the trend of low case levels in recent weeks. July 2021 was the last time case levels remained so low for an extended period.
