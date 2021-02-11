MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Thursday in Brown County was the region's 10th so far in February, putting the month's pace about in line with January.
South-central Minnesota had 29 deaths linked to the illness in January's 31 days. It was a significant drop from the 58 COVID deaths in December.
Through its first 11 days, February isn't on track for another drop.
The Brown County resident was in their mid to late 70s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They were among 24 COVID deaths reported statewide Thursday, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,343.
Brown County accounts for 37 of the 207 deaths linked to the illness in south-central Minnesota's nine counties during the pandemic. It has had the second most COVID deaths in the region — behind Nicollet County — but no other area county has more deaths per 10,000 residents.
The deaths per 10,000 residents in the nine area counties are as follows:
- Brown County — 14.3
- Martin County — 13.6
- Nicollet County — 11.8
- Faribault County — 11.6
- Waseca County — 9.1
- Watonwan County — 7.3
- Le Sueur County — 6.7
- Sibley County — 6
- Blue Earth County — 5.1
The counties also combined for 69 new cases Thursday. New case totals have risen over the last five days compared to earlier in February.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 15
- Nicollet County — 13
- Brown County — 8
- Watonwan County — 8
- Martin County — 7
- Waseca County — 6
- Le Sueur County — 5
- Sibley County — 5
- Faribault County — 2
For vaccines, 23,817 area residents received at least their first dose as of Tuesday, according to state vaccine data. A total of 6,639 people completed their vaccine series.
