MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Wednesday in Faribault County was the south-central region's 24th this month.
The Faribault County resident was between 75-79 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The person was among 75 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 9,774.
The deceased ranged in age from 30-34 in Carver County to older than 100 in Wright County.
Faribault County's 36 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities during the pandemic give it the highest death rate per 10,000 residents in the nine-county region. It has about half as many COVID-19 deaths as Blue Earth County, which has the lowest death rate in the region, despite having about one-fifth of the population.
Overall, south-central Minnesota has had 386 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic. December is on pace to be the deadliest pandemic month yet.
Area counties also combined for 97 newly confirmed cases Wednesday. The new cases were a decline from the 106 confirmed one week ago.
Blue Earth County's 29 new cases were the most in the region. All nine counties had at least two.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 29
- Waseca County — 14
- Le Sueur County — 13
- Brown County — 12
- Sibley County — 10
- Nicollet County — 8
- Martin County — 5
- Faribault County — 4
- Watonwan County — 2
