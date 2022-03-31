MANKATO — South-central Minnesota finished March with 18 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, the lowest monthly toll since September.
The nine-county region's latest fatality was confirmed Thursday in a Le Sueur County resident between 70-74 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The person was among seven COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 12,408.
March's 18 confirmed deaths brought the region's pandemic toll to 496.
Area counties also combined for 13 newly confirmed cases. Case levels are on track to rise this week, after bottoming out last week.
New positivity rate data also showed an uptick in the percent of positive tests regionwide this week. The nine area counties combined for a 2.6% positivity rate, up from 2.5% last week.
Rates at 5% or below are considered encouraging signs. The region was above that threshold for about half of a year stretching from late summer 2021 to the first quarter of 2022.
Since a case wave driven by the omicron variant peaked in late January, key COVID-19 metrics have trended down. This week appears to be the start of another upswing, although there's little indication so far that it will rise to troublesome levels.
Some degree of increase could be expected with the new BA.2 omicron subvariant establishing more of a foothold in the U.S. This week's case and positivity rate metrics rose for both south-central Minnesota and statewide, said local data analyst Derek J. Wingert, but they both remained relatively close to last week's numbers.
“We’re at quite low rates that we haven’t seen since last summer," said Wingert, who has tracked COVID-19 trends throughout the pandemic. "For now we’re still good, but we know that BA.2 is going to start to cause some increases."
The degree of increases will be what to watch for in the coming weeks, he added.
Cases and positivity rates dipped in early 2021 as well. What followed was a mini wave around April, pushing positivity rates above 5% before trending back down in the early summer.
Vaccination rates are much higher now, and the contagiousness of omicron and previous variants led to many more people getting infected since then. Both factors may put a ceiling on how high case levels and positivity rates can go on this upswing.
