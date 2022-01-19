MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Wednesday in Le Sueur County was south-central Minnesota's 21st fatality from the illness so far in January.
The Le Sueur County resident was between 80-84 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The person was among 37 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 11,037.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 440, with Le Sueur County accounting for 45 of them.
Le Sueur County has the third lowest death rate from COVID-19 among the nine counties in the region. Only Blue Earth and Sibley counties have lower fatality rates.
Area counties also combined for 1,005 newly confirmed cases over the long holiday weekend. Because there was no case update on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Wednesday's total includes cases that would've otherwise been reported Tuesday.
Blue Earth County's 324 new cases were the most in the region. Brown and Nicollet counties joined Blue Earth in having more than 100.
This week is on track for another increase in cases. South-central Minnesota is in a case surge driven by the omicron variant.
The full list of confirmed cases by county Tuesday includes:
- Blue Earth County — 324
- Brown County — 128
- Nicollet County — 120
- Le Sueur County — 94
- Martin County — 94
- Waseca County — 85
- Faribault County — 59
- Watonwan County — 58
- Sibley County — 43
