MANKATO — A Le Sueur County resident died of COVID-19, the 240th fatality linked to the illness in south-central Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported the death Wednesday. The resident was between 90-94 years old.
Le Sueur County has had 24 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.
It has the second-lowest percentage of residents vaccinated among the nine south-central counties. About 50% of county residents 16 and older have at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 55.6% of the same demographic in the south-central region as a whole.
The death was among 15 more COVID-19 fatalities confirmed statewide Wednesday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,325.
Seven area counties also combined for 28 new COVID-19 cases, a slight rise from the 25 on Tuesday. Wednesdays usually have higher case totals than Monday and Tuesdays due to reporting lags from the weekend.
Watonwan County's seven new cases were the most in the region, followed by Blue Earth County's six. Two area counties, Brown and Waseca, had no new cases.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Watonwan County — 7
- Blue Earth County — 6
- Le Sueur County — 4
- Sibley County — 3
- Faribault County — 3
- Martin County — 3
- Nicollet County — 2
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.