MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Thursday in Le Sueur County was the region's 492nd fatality linked to the illness during the pandemic.
The resident was between 80-84 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Le Sueur County accounts for 50 of the nine-county region's 492 pandemic deaths.
The county's death rate from COVID-19 is the third-lowest in the region. Blue Earth County has the lowest death rate, followed by Sibley County.
The person was among 20 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 12,362.
COVID-19 death trends have been on the decline since peaking in late 2021. The south-central region has had 14 so far in March, compared to about one per day in January and February.
Newly confirmed cases remained low in the region. Area counties combined for 16 Thursday, with Blue Earth County having six of them.
