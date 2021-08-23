MANKATO — A Nicollet County resident died of COVID-19, the county's 46th confirmed death linked to the illness during the pandemic.
The resident was between 60-64 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Their vaccine status isn't publicly available, although health department officials have said the vast majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have occurred in unvaccinated Minnesotans since vaccines became available.
Along with being Nicollet County's 46th confirmed COVID-19 death, it was the south-central region's 256th total.
The area resident was among seven COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Monday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 7,767.
COVID-19 deaths are confirmed when a decreased person tested positive and a medical examiner determined the illness was a cause of their death.
Nicollet County's 46 confirmed COVID-19 deaths are the most in south-central Minnesota, one more than Blue Earth County's 45. Per 10,000 residents, however, Nicollet County has the fourth-highest COVID-19 death rate among the nine area counties.
Martin County's 33 COVID-19 deaths so far give it the highest death rate in the region. Brown and Faribault counties are tied for the second-highest death rate.
Eight of the nine area counties also had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday. The counties combined for 67, according to the health department's latest update.
Blue Earth County's 16 new cases were the most in the region. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 16
- Watonwan County — 11
- Martin County — 10
- Waseca County — 9
- Le Sueur County — 6
- Nicollet County — 5
- Brown County — 5
- Sibley County — 5
