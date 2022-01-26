MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Wednesday in Nicollet County brought the region's pandemic toll to 443.
The Nicollet County resident was between 65-69 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Nicollet County accounts for 64 of the region's 443 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, giving it the fourth-lowest death rate among nine area counties.
Statewide, there were 52 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 11,282.
South-central Minnesota's nine counties have had 24 COVID-19 deaths confirmed so far in January. The last time a month finished with fewer than 40 deaths from the illness was September.
Cases, meanwhile, continue to trend higher as the omicron variant's wave grips the region. Area counties combined for 450 newly confirmed cases Wednesday.
Blue Earth County's 137 were the most in the region, while all nine counties had at least 17.
The region's weekly case total remains on track for another rise this week. The current omicron wave is expected to peak within the next couple of weeks.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 137
• Brown County — 58
• Martin County — 51
• Nicollet County — 43
• Waseca County — 42
• Le Sueur County — 38
• Watonwan County — 38
• Faribault County — 26
• Sibley County — 17
