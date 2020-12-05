MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Saturday in Nicollet County was south-central Minnesota's 46th linked to the illness in the last month alone.
The 46 COVID deaths in the region since Nov. 5 were by far the most during any monthlong stretch in the pandemic. They account for 40% of the 115 total COVID deaths in the region.
The Nicollet County resident was in their early 80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Nicollet County's 27 total COVID deaths are the most among the nine counties in south-central Minnesota.
The resident was among 75 COVID deaths confirmed statewide Saturday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 3,920.
Minnesota has had more COVID deaths over the last eight days, 444, than during the state's most deadly influenza season in at least the last decade, 440. Influenza seasons last about six months.
Area counties also combined for 228 new COVID cases, about in line with the previous three days. The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 53
- Nicollet County — 37
- Le Sueur County — 32
- Brown County — 25
- Martin County — 25
- Faribault County — 23
- Sibley County — 15
- Waseca County — 12
- Watonwan County — 6
Statewide, the state health department on Saturday also reported another 6,337 newly confirmed or probable cases. Officials continue to brace for another expected wave of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in coming weeks originating from Thanksgiving gatherings.
New hospital admissions continue to ebb from Tuesday’s record seven-day average, but hospitalization levels remain high. Nearly 1,700 people were in hospitals with COVID-19 as of Thursday; more than 350 needed intensive care.
The test positivity rate, averaged over the past week, has ticked upward the past few days after falling in the second half of November.
New cases have been climbing over the past month among all age groups. People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 66,500 since the pandemic began, including more than 35,000 among people ages 20 to 24.
The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 26,800 total cases among people ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began. Although less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations.
It’s especially concerning because people can have the coronavirus and spread COVID-19 when they don’t have symptoms.
Gov. Tim Walz said recently the state has data showing infection rates rising around bar and restaurant activity after 9 p.m. among young adults, noting that people who have the virus but don’t have symptoms may be unwittingly spreading it. It’s one of the reasons he’s ordered a ban on in-person service at bars and restaurants until Dec. 18.
