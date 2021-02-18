MANKATO — A Nicollet County resident died of COVID-19, the county's 41st death linked to the illness during the pandemic.
The resident was in their early 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The fatality was among 14 linked to COVID statewide Thursday, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,404.
Nicollet County's 41 COVID deaths are the most among south-central Minnesota's nine counties. The counties have combined for 209 confirmed COVID deaths.
Of the 209 deaths, 12 have been confirmed in February. The month is so far on pace to have a lower COVID death toll than November, December and January, the three most severe months during the pandemic.
Although Nicollet County has the most COVID deaths in the south-central region, two other counties have higher death rates. Brown and Martin counties, in that order, have the most deaths per 10,000 residents.
Area counties also combined for 43 newly confirmed cases Thursday. It was a drop from Wednesday's total but higher than Monday's and Tuesday's.
Blue Earth County's 14 new cases were the most in the region. Only Watonwan County didn't have at least one new case in the health department's latest update.
The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 14
- Martin County — 7
- Le Sueur County — 5
- Waseca County — 5
- Faribault County — 5
- Nicollet County — 3
- Brown County — 3
- Sibley County — 1
