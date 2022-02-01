MANKATO — A confirmed COVID-19 fatality in Waseca County raised the region's pandemic death toll to 450.
The Waseca County resident was between 70-74 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The person was among 46 fatalities confirmed statewide Tuesday, bringing Minnesota's pandemic toll to 11,457.
Waseca County accounts for 38 of the south-central Minnesota region's 450 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The latest death was the first confirmed in the area in February.
The region finished January with 30 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. It was the lowest monthly death toll from the illness since September.
October, November and December were three of the region's four most deadly months for the illness since the pandemic began. They combined for 140 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Area counties also combined for 563 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, according to the health department. Blue Earth County's 172 were the most in the region, and all nine counties had at least 27.
The full list of confirmed cases by county includes:
• Blue Earth County — 172
• Nicollet County — 96
• Brown County — 80
• Le Sueur County — 64
• Waseca County — 59
• Martin County — 56
• Faribault County — 34
• Watonwan County — 31
• Sibley County — 27
