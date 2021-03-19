MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Friday in Blue Earth County was the region's 225th linked to the illness, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The resident was reportedly in their early 90s. The death was one of nine linked to COVID-19 statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,771.
Blue Earth County has now had 38 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.
South-central Minnesota counties also combined for 93 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases for the second straight day. Before Thursday, no days since early January had bigger upticks.
The jump in cases over the last two days pushed the south-central region's weekly total above last week's finish. There were 444 confirmed cases between March 13-19, up 8.3% from the prior week's 410 new cases.
This was the second straight week with rising cases in the nine area counties. Compared to the week of Feb. 27-March 5, this week's cases were up by 34%.
The rise comes as state health officials keep warning about variants spreading in pockets of the state, including Carver County. The county borders south-central Minnesota's northernmost county, Sibley.
For new cases confirmed Friday, Brown County's 30 were the most in the region. Blue Earth County's 16 were the next most, while Nicollet, Faribault and Martin counties all had 10.
All nine area counties had at least three new cases.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
- Brown County — 30
- Blue Earth County — 16
- Nicollet County — 10
- Faribault County — 10
- Martin County — 10
- Le Sueur County — 7
- Watonwan County — 4
- Waseca County — 3
- Sibley County — 3
This story will be updated.
