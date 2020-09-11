MANKATO — A Blue Earth County resident died of COVID-19, the latest in a string of deaths linked to the illness in south-central Minnesota over the past month.
The resident was in their mid- to late-80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota has now had 21 of its 49 total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began in March occur over the last month.
New cases spiked in the region over that time period, although they've started to drop again in the last week. Deaths and hospitalizations usually lag weeks behind rises in cases.
The death was Blue Earth County's sixth attributed to COVID since the pandemic began. Only Nicollet, Waseca and Martin counties have had as many or more.
Every county in the region but Faribault County has had at least two confirmed COVID deaths during the pandemic. The list of COVID deaths by county as of Friday includes:
- Nicollet County — 16
- Martin County — Nine
- Blue Earth County — Six
- Waseca County — Six
- Watonwan County — Four
- Le Sueur County — Three
- Sibley County — Three
- Brown County — Two
In contrast to the region's escalating COVID death toll, the number of new cases confirmed over the last week was lower than any of the previous three weeks.
The encouraging dip came during a time when Mankato's mass testing results would've started to be added to the case totals. A total of 46 positives were identified during the two testing days.
Mass testing certainly didn't appear to cause a spike in new cases in Blue Earth County over the last week. After having 210 new cases between Aug. 29-Sept. 4, the county only had 105 between Sept. 5-11.
The drop could be related to reporting lags from the long Labor Day weekend, but most other counties in the region had similarly lower numbers. The nine-county region went from 414 new cases overall to 248 during the same time period.
Nicollet, Le Sueur, Sibley, Brown, Watonwan and Martin counties joined Blue Earth in having fewer new cases over the last week. Only Waseca and Faribault counties had an increase in new cases.
Faribault County's rise was minimal, only going from five new cases to six new cases. Waseca County, on the other hand, went from 50 to 64 new cases.
The county has an ongoing outbreak at a federal prison for women contributing to its case increases. Cases in the county rose from 45 to 46 to 50 to 64 over the last four weeks.
Le Sueur County, which had similarly high new case counts as Waseca in the second half of August and early September, had a steep drop in cases in the last week. The county dropped from 65 to 59 to 40 to 21 new cases in the last four weeks.
As for new cases confirmed Friday, eight counties — all but Martin County —had new positives in the health department's latest update. The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — Eight
- Watonwan County — Seven
- Le Sueur County — Six
- Waseca County — Four
- Sibley County — Three
- Nicollet County — Two
- Brown County — Two
- Faribault County — Two
