MANKATO — A Blue Earth County resident died of COVID-19, the 20th death linked to the illness in south-central Minnesota this month.
The resident was in their early 80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's Wednesday update.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 188, with about 63% of them confirmed in November, December or January.
Blue Earth County accounts for 33 of the nine-county region's COVID deaths during the pandemic. It has the third most deaths in the region, behind Nicollet County's 36 and Brown County's 34.
When adjusted for population, however, Blue Earth County's COVID death rate is the second lowest in the region. Only Sibley County has a lower rate of COVID deaths per 10,000 residents than Blue Earth County's 4.9.
Area counties also combined for 69 new COVID cases Wednesday. The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 18
- Martin County — 12
- Nicollet County — 11
- Faribault County — 8
- Brown County — 7
- Waseca County — 5
- Watonwan County — 5
- Sibley County — 2
- Le Sueur County — 1
Statewide, the health department reported 50 COVID deaths. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 5,774.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.