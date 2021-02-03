MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had its first COVID-19 death in February confirmed Wednesday, a Blue Earth County resident.
The resident was in their early 90s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They were among 24 COVID deaths reported statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 6,234.
Blue Earth County has had 34 deaths linked to the illness during the pandemic, while the nine-county region's overall total rose to 198.
COVID deaths have slowed in the nine-county region in recent weeks. After a high of 58 deaths linked to COVID in December, the toll dropped to 29 in January.
Area counties also combined for 26 newly confirmed COVID cases Wednesday. Cases have remained relatively low so far in February after a similarly encouraging end to January.
Six of the nine counties had newly confirmed cases, including 10 in Blue Earth County. The three without newly confirmed cases were Nicollet, Brown and Watonwan counties.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 10
- Martin County — 8
- Le Sueur County — 4
- Sibley County — 2
- Faribault County — 1
- Waseca County — 1
