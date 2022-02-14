MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Monday in Blue Earth County was the nine-county region's 13th so far in February.
The county resident was between 95-99 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The person was among 33 COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Monday, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 11,830. Ages of the deceased ranged from 35-39 in Stearns County to the 95- to 99-year-old in Blue Earth County.
South-central Minnesota's nine counties have combined for 462 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.
February is so far on track for a similar rate of deaths as January, which finished with 30.
October, November and December 2021 each finished with more than 40 deaths from COVID-19.
Blue Earth County accounts for 89 of the region's 462 COVID-19 fatalities. It's the highest toll among area counties, but its higher population means Blue Earth has the lowest death rate per 10,000 residents.
Area counties also combined for 128 newly confirmed cases Monday. Blue Earth County had the most with 28.
The region has had a decline in new cases each of the last two weeks.
The full list of confirmed cases by county Monday includes:
• Blue Earth County — 28
• Martin County — 24
• Brown County — 19
• Watonwan County — 16
• Nicollet County — 15
• Le Sueur County — 9
• Waseca County — 8
• Faribault County — 8
• Sibley County — 1
