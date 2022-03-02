Stock COVID 1
MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Wednesday was Brown County's 77th linked to the illness since the pandemic began.

The resident was between 75-79 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The person was among 21 COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 12,152. 

Brown County's 77 COVID-19 deaths are the second most among the nine area counties. The county also has the second highest death rate per 10,000 residents.

Blue Earth County has the most COVID-19 deaths in the region with 94, but its higher population gives it the lowest death rate.

COVID-19 death rates have been about steady in the nine-county region since January began. January and February finished with markedly lower death tolls compared to October-December, which were three of the four most deadly months for the illness since the pandemic started.

Case counts remain encouragingly low. The south-central region combined for 24 newly confirmed cases in the health department's latest update, the smallest daily uptick since August.

