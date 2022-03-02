MANKATO — A COVID-19 death confirmed Wednesday was Brown County's 77th linked to the illness since the pandemic began.
The resident was between 75-79 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The person was among 21 COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 12,152.
Brown County's 77 COVID-19 deaths are the second most among the nine area counties. The county also has the second highest death rate per 10,000 residents.
Blue Earth County has the most COVID-19 deaths in the region with 94, but its higher population gives it the lowest death rate.
COVID-19 death rates have been about steady in the nine-county region since January began. January and February finished with markedly lower death tolls compared to October-December, which were three of the four most deadly months for the illness since the pandemic started.
Case counts remain encouragingly low. The south-central region combined for 24 newly confirmed cases in the health department's latest update, the smallest daily uptick since August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.