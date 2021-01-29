MANKATO — While south-central Minnesota counties again had a drop in new COVID-19 cases this week, another death in Brown County was linked to the illness Friday.
The death occurred in a resident in their early 80s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. They were among 28 COVID deaths confirmed statewide Friday, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 6,168.
South-central Minnesota counties have combined for 196 COVID deaths during the pandemic. Brown County's 35 deaths are the most per capita among the region's nine counties.
New COVID cases and deaths both slowed down in the region in January, a trend that continued this week. Area counties combined for 306 new COVID cases between Jan. 23-29, a 15% drop from the previous week.
The drop is even more pronounced when compared to the beginning of the month. This week had 44% fewer cases than the week of Jan. 2-8.
Positivity rates in the counties have followed a similarly encouraging pattern this month. New strains and fewer people seeking testing, however, are raising concerns about potential asymptomatic spread in the weeks ahead.
Eight of the nine area counties had fewer cases this week compared to last week. Sibley County was the sole one with more cases, but it was a jump of only three from 14 cases to 17.
Blue Earth County had the biggest dip in new cases. After 93 new cases last week, it went down to 73 this week.
Other notable drops occurred in Le Sueur, Faribault and Martin counties. More gradual dips happened in Nicollet, Waseca, Brown and Watonwan counties.
Area counties also combined for 34 new cases Friday in the health department's latest daily update. The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 9
- Brown County — 6
- Le Sueur County — 5
- Nicollet County — 4
- Waseca County — 4
- Watonwan County — 2
- Faribault County — 2
- Martin County — 2
