MANKATO — A Faribault County resident died of COVID-19, raising south-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 251.
The resident was between 75-79 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Faribault County has had 20 of the 151 deaths linked to COVID-19 in south-central Minnesota. It has the third-highest death toll per 10,000 residents among the nine area counties.
Minnesota had five COVID-19 deaths confirmed statewide Wednesday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,644.
Area counties also combined for 11 new COVID-19 cases. The region has now had five straight updates with cases in the double digits, after going from late May to early July without any.
Blue Earth County had six new cases. Nicollet and Sibley counties each had two, while Le Sueur County had one.
About 60.4% of the region's residents age 16 and older have at least one dose of the vaccine. About 58.1% of the same age group is fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.