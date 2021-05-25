MANKATO — A Le Sueur County resident died of COVID-19, the south-central region's 243rd fatality linked to the illness during the pandemic.
The resident was between 55-59 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Le Sueur County has now had 25 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.
The death was among 11 confirmed statewide Tuesday, raising Minnesota's pandemic toll to 7,381.
Area counties also combined for 12 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. The small uptick continued the run of low daily totals since Saturday.
Blue Earth County's four new cases were the most in the region. Martin County had the next most with three.
Nicollet, Le Sueur and Watonwan counties had no new cases. The full list of new cases by county includes:
- Blue Earth County — 4
- Martin County — 3
- Waseca County — 2
- Brown County — 1
- Sibley County — 1
- Faribault County — 1
This story will be updated.
