MANKATO — A Le Sueur County resident died of COVID-19, the county's 26th fatality linked to the illness during the pandemic.
The resident was between 85-89 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The death was among four confirmed statewide, raising Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 7,527.
South-central Minnesota has now had 247 confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.
Deaths have been on the decline since vaccination rates ramped up in the spring. The Le Sueur County death was the third in the south-central region so far in June, compared to nine in May.
The vaccination pace, though, has dramatically slowed in recent weeks after a stronger April and May. Area counties have a combined 58.6% of residents 16 and older with at least one dose, while 55.4% of the same demographic is completely vaccinated.
Le Sueur County has 52.3% of the 16-and-older population vaccinated with at least one dose, according to the health department. About 49.7% of the county's 16-and-older population is fully vaccinated.
This story will be updated.
